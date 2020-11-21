Vidant Medical Center restricts visitation during COVID-19 case jump

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center is enforcing new visitor restrictions ahead of an anticipated jump in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions will go in to effect on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m.

A representative from Vidant says this is a proactive measure.

Employees will continue to screen visitors with the following questions and procedures:

The updated restrictions can be found in the table below.

Representatives from Vidant say this is an evolving situation, and they will monitor the spread and examine local data, including COVID-19 cases in our region and in hospitals, and adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

Officials at Vidant are still recommending and supporting virtual connectivity to help loved ones safely interact with patients, especially in facilities where patients are at an increased risk for complications.