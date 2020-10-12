Vidant opens COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, Vidant opened a dedicated COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive in Greenville.

The testing site is open to anyone in the public and community members are welcome to drive up or receive a referral for COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patient.

Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES ACT documentation and visitors must have a photo ID.

The testing site’s hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Results are expected within 24 hours.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, Vidant encourages community members to receive their annual flu vaccine and continue to wear a mask to help protect themselves and their loved ones this flu season.