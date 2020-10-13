Vidant opens COVID-19 testing center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new COVID-19 testing site is up and running in Greenville.

Leaders with Vidant Medical Center say the site isn’t going anywhere.

The testing site is located next to the Vidant Wellness Center.

It’s open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. five days a week.

The site can serve up to 1,000 people a day with eight different testing stations.

Vidant officials say regular testing is their strongest weapon against the virus, until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We plan on being here for the long haul, for as long as it takes,” said David Harlow, Vice President of Allied Health for Vidant Health System. “This is our attempt at making sure the average public, that they have a reliable place to come to get tested.”

Executives say added testing is an effort to serve people who don’t have access to a physician.