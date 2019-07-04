Vidant: Stay safe this 4th of July holiday

As many in the east prepare for tomorrow’s festivities, healthcare officials want to make sure you stay safe while you enjoy the holiday.

Officials said around 11,000 people suffer burn-related injuries this time of year.

30% of those injuries are children.

Burns from grills, fireworks and even sparklers are among the most common.

9 On Your Side spoke with Vidant Injury Prevention Coordinator Ellen Walston about the injuries they see this time of year.

“Unfortunately, this is the time of year we see a real spike in injuries,” said Walston. We don’t want to be a spoiler and not have fun. We certainly want children to have supervision around hit grills, anything heat related.”

Another thing you can do is keep a water source nearby while using fireworks.