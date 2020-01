GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health will host a roundtable discussion on the challenges of rural health care and the need for Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, Vidant CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum and community leaders wi be present during the roundtable.

The roundtable is being held Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Vidant Health Administration Building.