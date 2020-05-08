Vidant updates visitor restrictions for outpatient services requiring sedation and/or anesthesia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Effective today, May 8, Vidant is welcoming one healthy visitor who has been screened and wearing a mask with patients having outpatient services that require sedation and/or anesthesia at Vidant Health facilities.

This update is part of the organization’s thoughtful and phased approach to increasing essential care and services, announced on May 3.

The organization has implemented additional cleaning and social distancing practices to ensure a safe environment for patients, visitors, and team members.

For more information on visitor restrictions, visit vidanthealth.com/alerts