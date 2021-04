GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center is hosting two walk-in vaccination clinic’s for college students.

The clinics are Monday, April 5th, and Tuesday, April 6th, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Any college student 18 years and older is welcome to walk-in and get their dose of hope.