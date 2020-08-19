Vidant Women’s Care to deliver high-quality care in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health is pleased to announce Vidant Women’s Care-Williamston will open August 24, providing access to high-quality obstetrics and gynecology services.

By establishing a clinic focused on women’s care in Williamston, Vidant is keeping with its mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.

The clinic will provide needed obstetrics and gynecology services for patients in Martin County and will be an extension of labor and delivery services at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.

“We are excited to expand high-quality women’s care to Williamston and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO, Vidant Health. “Opening this clinic is Vidant living its mission. We are delivering on an immediate need for the community by creating a place where providers will connect and care for patients close to home.”

Vidant is sharing that the following providers are accepting new patients at the clinic:

Dr. Melissa O’Neal

Dr. James Harbin

Dr. Anthony Canino

Dr. Bonnie Corley

Dr. Weldon Shaffer

Clinic hours:

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by calling 252-789-1933.