Video catches up with Hyde County man involved in 2019 grain bin accident

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Hyde County Cooperative Extension shared a video update on the man who survived a grain bin accident in 2019 that nearly cost him his life.

Demock Mann nearly lost his leg when he slipped into a grain auger in February 2019. The blades caught his leg and seriously injured him. It took about an hour to cut the auger and get Mann out of the grain bin.

Mann required extensive medical attention and some rehab before he was healed.

Mann was interviewed by Hyde County Ag agent Andrea Gibbs as part of a YouTube video on the NC Cooperative Extension’s page. Mann talked about the accident while family members shared their experience and the aftermath of what has happened.