Viewers concerned about the health of horses in Pitt County festival

Viewers reached out to 9 On Your Side and we’re getting answers. We received reports about horses at a weekend festival in Pitt County, some concerned about their health and weight.

Pitt County Animal Services tell us they have received over a dozen calls about this.

Check out the video in this story. In this video are screenshots sent to us by a viewer from a Facebook group. The viewer claims that the horses were from the Sun and Moon Ranch, and were in what they considered “horrific condition.”

9 On Your Side reached out the Pitt County Animal Services for comment: “A total of 16 horses were found onsite. Of those, 5 were evaluated to be underweight, but not malnourished; with none being found in a state requiring emergency intervention. It was noted that adequate feed and resources were present on the property, The owner was given written notice to have all horses in question evaluated by a third party veterinarian, and to provide a written treatment plan to PCAS by this Friday, August 30, 2019.” said Michael Scott Emory, Pitt County Director of Public Information

County leaders go on to say that the owner of the horses was cooperative throughout the visit and the animals were recently obtained from a rescue or the Bureau of Land Management.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn new derails moving forward.