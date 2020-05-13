Villari Foods production facilities in Duplin County impacted by COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Local, state, and federal agencies, along with Villari Foods, are taking action to protect Villari team members, mitigate further spread of COVID-19, and protect the food supply chain following a recent outbreak at Villari Foods production facilities in Duplin County.

Villari Foods took action steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, including strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings, and required use of face masks when inside the facility.

Villari Foods and Duplin County Health Department have been working together.

Duplin County Health Department is leading the outbreak response, including contact tracing to

determine who may have been exposed to each positive COVID-19 case.

The health department gathers all the necessary information when there is a positive case identified to include their close contacts to ensure each individual is following the CDC guidelines and are in isolation at home.

Villari Foods will continue to provide pay for team members unable to work when testing positive for COVID-19, recovering from the disease, or because they have been asked to self-quarantine by the health department or other medical professional.

Villari Foods is following the interim COVID-19 guidance for meat and poultry processing, processing workers and employers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Villari Foods continues to pursue initiatives that best protect employees while they are at work.

The company’s response efforts continue to evolve as new guidance and supplies become available.

The company has implemented protective face shields for production areas where physical distancing is not possible.

“We are grateful to have the support of local, state, and federal agencies through this unprecedented

time. Our goal is to protect the safety of our team members; this is crucial for us so we can continue to help supply food for your tables,” said Joe Villari, CEO of Villari Foods.