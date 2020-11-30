Virtual address, ECU announces 2020 fall commencement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University will celebrate more than 2,000 graduates in the fall class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m.

The virtual ceremony will be posted on ECU’s official commencement website.

It’s a public event and no password or login is required and the ceremony is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson, interim chancellor, will confer degrees via a taped message.

“We are incredibly proud of you and your academic accomplishments and realize this is an important milestone for you and your families,” Mitchelson said.

Christopher Chung, chief executive officer of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, will deliver the keynote address.

#ECU20 is ECU’s commencement hashtag.

Graduates and their families are encouraged to join the university’s commencement Facebook group and to explore the #ECUGrad Celebration Kit site for frames, graphics, and stickers that can be used for social media as well as printable signs.

Take photos and videos during the ceremony to post and share using #ECU20. Individual ECU colleges and departments will be posting photos, videos and other congratulatory messages following the 10 a.m. ceremony.