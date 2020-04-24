Virtual Arbor Day Observance The

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville has been awarded the 40th yearly Designation as a Tree City USA, and since the traditional Arbor Day Observance cannot be held, members of the City’s Tree Board will hold one virtually.

The time is set for 11:30 a.m., the observance will be without members of the public and will be streamed live on the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page.

In previous years, the Observance was held at a school, park or City facility.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools closed, that will not be permitted.

Instead, three members of the City’s Environmental & Appearance Advisory Committee will join the City’s Parks Division in planting a tree in a City median on US17 north.

The City Tree Board (comprised of members of the Environmental & Appearance Advisory Committee), oversees the Tree City USA efforts and works with the City’s Parks Division in tree preservation and appreciation matters.

Additionally, the group oversees a memorial tree program where trees are planted in honor, or in memory, of a person, group or activity.

The Arbor Day Observance was intended to be held at Northwoods Park Middle School to celebrate how that school in 1983, helped to launch the Beirut Memorial Grove by gaining national attention for the bombing that year which left dead hundreds of Jacksonville residents