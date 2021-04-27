“Visit Greenville” looking towards bringing events, gatherings back to town

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Directors at “Visit Greenville” are looking forward to inviting tourists and people in the city back to events and conventions.

Normalcy is what it’s all about and that’s what Visit Greenville is looking towards when it comes to planning events for the city.

Following Governor Cooper’s announcement that June first will be a key date to releasing restrictions, the city’s across North Carolina are beginning to plan events that allow higher capacity limits.

Gatherings like concerts, conventions, sports events, and more are expected to come back to the city and allow for more attendees across the board. Visit Greenville’s President and CEO Andrew Schmidt says this June 1st milestone is important for businesses and people in Greenville.

“It feels normal again, it’s not all the way normal Ford but it feels like it used to which is really exciting for us and is exciting for our local businesses to start having the capacity that they need to be successful,” said Schmidt. “It gives our destination the opportunity to start bringing in bigger tournaments, bigger meetings, bigger events where we don’t have to worry about the social distancing, don’t have to worry about capacity.”

Schmidt says they have clients already looking to bring their events back into the city.

The increase in tourism in the area is expected to boost Greenville’s economy to reflect how it looked somewhat pre-pandemic.