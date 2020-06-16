Visit Greenville, NC launches new website to promote Greenville-Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) announces the recent launch of their newly redesigned website www.visitgreenvillenc.com.

The new website went live in late May and will be updated often to help tell the destination’s story and showcase the diverse places, people, and things Greenville-Pitt County offers to help inspire increased visitation and exploration.

“An engaging, content driven website is such an important component of successful destination marketing,” stated Andrew Schmidt, President & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “We look forward to utilizing our new website to promote Greenville-Pitt County and drive visitation to our tourism partners.”

Visit Greenville, NC began working with Simpleview on this website redesign project in August 2019 to prepare for a launch in spring 2020.

The new Visit Greenville, NC website will provide enhanced and targeted content focused on increasing travel and bookings in those markets to continually generate occupancy tax and sales tax revenue to help our local Greenville- Pitt County economy and tourism businesses rebound from the negative effects of the pandemic.

Alerts on the homepage address current travel conditions, resources on safety measures being taken, and business recovery resources for our tourism partners in Greenville-Pitt County. The website includes industry sections for Sports, Meetings, and Weddings to help potential planners in those markets see all the available venues, facilities, and planner

services Greenville-Pitt County has to offer when planning a large event.

Greenville-Pitt County tourism partner businesses will be listed and categorized under Where to Stay, Eat and Drink, Things to Do, and more. Listings on the Visit Greenville, NC website are free for all Greenville-Pitt County businesses, venues, attractions, and organizations determined to be tourism-related.

Tourism partners that would like to be listed, learn more about managing their own listings, and receive updates on future training sessions should email

sierra@visitgreenvillenc.com for more information.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to tag and use the hashtag for an opportunity to have their photos featured on the new Visit Greenville, NC website, shared across Visit Greenville, NC social media platforms, and in our other marketing projects.