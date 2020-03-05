Visitor Center to relocate to Wilson Gate april 6; Contractor Vetting Office to Main Gate

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Camp Lejeune announced Thursday morning beginning April 6, the Visitor Center and Contractor Vetting Office will swap locations.

The Visitor Center will relocate to Building TT-13, adjacent to the Wilson Boulevard Gate and the Contractor Vetting Office will move to Building 818, adjacent to the Holcomb Boulevard Gate, better known as the Camp Lejeune Main Gate.

Service members and families will meet guests at the Wilson Gate to escort them or apply and obtain visitor passes.

All services, operating hours and phone numbers will remain the same.

According to the release, “The building swaps are being implemented to better accommodate contactors and vendors accessing MCB Camp Lejeune. With the expected increase in construction traffic over the next few years, the Main Gate has overflow space for commercial vehicle inspections if needed, and is closer to the Piney Green Gate where commercial vehicles typically access the installation.”

Services, phone numbers and hours of operation for the CVO will remain the same as well.

For more information on base access procedures, visit the website.

To reach the CVO, call 910-450-0283 or 450-5977 and to reach the Visitor Center, call 910-451-3220 or 451-7734.