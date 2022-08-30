CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) – Vivian Howard is about to expand her library of responsibilities, literally.

The award-winning chef, cookbook author and TV personality will start Vivian’s Book Club at Lenoir, which is the name of her restaurant in downtown Charleston, S.C.

The first event will feature author and restaurateur Inez Ribustello of “Life after Windows.” Ribustello details working atop the World Trade Center when the buildings were destroyed. Ribustello is also the owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro and a consultant who helped create the beverage program at Lenoir when it opened.

The event will be held from 2-4 pm and begin with a cocktail and conversation between Howard and Ribustello, followed by book signings and a meet and greet with food and beverage inspired by the book by the author. Tickets can be purchased online here. They are $65 each.

“The cookbooks at Lenoir are from my personal collection and I’m a cookbook author. I would consider myself a storyteller first and a chef second. So it makes a lot of sense to bring other storytellers into our space,” Howard said. “One of my favorite things about being on TV was asking people about their work and their interests and their curiosities. To be able to do that with other authors, I find that interesting and I think other people would too. I love that not all these authors write about food or the South, they represent people I’ve met throughout my personal and professional journey.”

Some of the other authors to come to Vivian’s Book Club will be Kristin Woodson Harvey and Vishwesh Bhatt. Tickets to those events can be purchased through the links.

More events will continue into 2023.