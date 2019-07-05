Volunteers clear trash, Hurricane Florence debris from Shackleford Banks in Carteret County

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. (WNCT)

A volunteer group says it recently cleared an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 pounds of trash and debris from Hurricane Florence off of Shackleford Banks, an island habitat for wild horses that were never domesticated.



The Crystal Coast Waterkeeper group says, on June 24, ten volunteers helped National Park Service workers remove construction debris, plastic bottles, Styrofoam, and other trash, from the beaches and inner areas of Shackleford Banks.

The group says the most shocking thing its volunteers found during the island cleanup was a decades-old television set, buried deep in the brush, which was part of the debris blown onto the island during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The Waterkeepers say frequently clearing trash from the island is important, because “plastic breaks down into small pieces of ‘microplastics,’ posing a threat to human health and wildlife far beyond its source. “

Larry Baldwin, a Waterkeeper volunteer, said, “It is a critical action to do a clean up such as this in an environmentally sensitive area like Shackleford Island. But we can all have a greater impact on reducing the need for these clean ups if we are simply more vigilant about where our trash can end up”.

You can learn more about the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper group on its website.