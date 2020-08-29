Volunteers take to the streets of Greenville to pick up trash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of volunteers picked up trash Saturday, August 29th, to help clean up Greenville.

Both East Carolina University students and other volunteers worked their way down from the 700th to the 1000th block of E Arlington Boulevard.

The volunteers were in partnership with a new organization called Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad. Beginning in April, it was started by ECU student Dillon Mathias Tschrnko.

“I started getting everything online. I had some free time so I wanted to see what Eastern North Carolina needed and would benefit from,” said Tschrnko.

What Tschrnko found…was a need for K-9 search and rescue, along with cleaning up areas along Eastern N.C.

“Trying to give back to the community. Clean up, and make sure our earth and environment is safe,” said volunteer Jasa Hunt.

Hunt was one of 11 volunteers at Saturday’s event.

The group made sure to wear masks, gloves, reflective vests, and hydrate while out on the job.

Tschrnko says the next plan for a clean up event is September 11th. However, this could change because of COVID-19.

