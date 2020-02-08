Wait, Allen Thomas is running for Lieutenant Governor?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is clearing up some confusion about the race for North Carolina’s next Lieutenant Governor. Allen Thomas is running for that office…but probably not the first Allen Thomas who comes to mind.

These two men share a lot in common besides a first and last name. They even share the same middle initial too!

But as we all know it’s that time of year where you see the political signs in people’s yards and on street corners. They’re for candidates looking for your vote.

There is one man currently looking for your vote who shares the same name as well know former politician here in the east, Allen Thomas.

“We happen to share the same name. We happen to spell our same the same way. We both happen to have gone to East Carolina University. We both love this state. Allen Thomas signs have popped up all over the state and I wanted to say that while I am flattered, I am not running for Lieutenant Governor,” Said Allen Thomas, Former Greenville Mayor

The Allen that is running for Lieutenant Governor in 2020 is Allen Thomas of Hoke County where he currently serves as County Commissioner.

“When he was running for congress I was getting phone calls and people sending me pictures of his signs saying “I’m about to vote for you” and now I get to return the favor. He’s about to get all the harassing calls that they are gonna vote for him and it’s actually me. The rolls have been reversed this time,” said Allen Thomas, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor

Another thing they share, their mothers both have the same first and last name.

Candidate Thomas says that if he wins the seat for Lieutenant Governor he wants to expand medicaid, fully fund schools, and raise the minimum wage.

Greenville’s former Mayor Allen Thomas says the only things he has planned for this election year are work and family time.