KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A walk-a-thon will be held this weekend to help raise funds for a Kinston woman who was assaulted and attacked with a baseball bat in 2019.

Evernell Pittman was assaulted in January of 2020 in a parking lot at 106 E. Vernon Ave. She was left in a coma for many days after the attack.

The walk-a-thon will also have a senior resource fair, food catered by Locust Catering and music by DJ D-Nice.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River of Life Christian Center in Kinston. Tickets are between $15-$25 with the money raised going toward Pittman’s ongoing care.

Click here for more information on tickets and numbers to call with any further questions.