GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A day celebrating those lost to racism happened in Goldsboro.

All through the month of September, Jack and Jill of America families across Eastern North Carolina honor the memory of Carole Robertson by acknowing the goals of human rights, civil rights, and racial harmony.

Robertson was a member of her teen group in the Birmingham chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated. She was killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing on September 15, 1963. The bombing was an act of a white supremacist terrorist group and killed four African American girls, including Carole, and injured more than 20 others.

Jack and Jill of America Eastern NC Chapter President Dr. Ericka Griffin said, “These young lives were lost on Sept 15, 1963, but the protests continued. Their murders served as catalysts for many Americans to support civil rights which led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”













The 1964 Civil Rights Act made racial discrimination in public places, such as theaters, restaurants, and hotels, illegal. The Act also required employers to provide equal employment opportunities.

To honor Carole Robertson’s memory, ENC Jack and Jill of America members and their children went walking for the “A Walk in Her Shoes: Carole Robertson Day/Jack and Jill Day” event held at the Round-A-Bout Skating Center in Goldsboro on Saturday, September 17th.

The members collected 188 pairs of shoes for students at Dillard Academy Charter School in Goldsboro while raising awareness about civil rights and that day in Birmingham, Alabama nearly 60 years ago.