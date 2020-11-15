Walmart resumes counting how many have entered, left store; store capacity limited to 20%

(WGHP) Walmart will start counting the number of people entering and leaving the store again, according to a statement released by Walmart officials.
The full statement is provided below:
“Walmart began limiting capacity in our stores to 20% in early April (or lower if mandated by a local government), and that limit has remained in place since then. We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity. Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores.
On background:
The biggest thing I want to make sure to get across is that the 20% capacity limit has been in place for more than 7 months, so there is nothing new on that front, what we have just resumed is the active count of people going in and out.”