Warrior Zone celebrates its grand opening on January 4

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Warrior Zone will celebrate its grand opening on January 4 at 4052 Old Tar Road from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The event will be featuring a DJ and photo booth by Out of This World Entertainment and food trucks from Smashed Waffles and the Bread Lady.

Warrior Zone is the first-ever dedicated ninja warrior gym and obstacle center in the Greenville/Winterville area.

With over 10,000 square feet, Warrior Zone has obstacles for all skill levels.

Open gym passes, memberships, classes, private training sessions, group events, and birthday party packages are available.

Find out more information on Facebook @warriorzonegym, Instagram @warrior_zone_gym and their website www.warriorzone.ninja.