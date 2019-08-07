Warsaw, N.C. native killed in WWII to be honored in ceremony

Duplin Co., N.C. Veterans Museum

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT)

A Warsaw, N.C. native who died shortly after being wounded in a battle during World War II will be honored in a ceremony in August in Duplin County.

According to the Duplin County Veterans Museum, PFC Willis Steele Wilson, AKA: Bill Steele, of Warsaw, was wounded in the battle for the island of Okinawa on April 21, 1945.

He was taken to a Navy Hospital in the Marianas Islands, suffering from a chest wound that severed his spine. All the doctors could do was make him comfortable until his death, which occurred on April 26, 1945.

A public Purple Hearts Reunited Ceremony to honor Wilson’s service and sacrifice, and to present his recently-found Purple Heart medal to the Duplin County Veterans Museum, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 21st, at the museum, located at 119 East Hill Street in Warsaw.

