Warsaw, N.C. native killed in WWII to be honored in ceremony

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT)

A man was charged in late July, and more suspects are expected to be charged soon, in an ongoing drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The WCSO said Jose Antonio "Tony" Gualito Vega, age 42, of Highway 55 East in Seven Springs, was arrested on July 31, on the 1200 block of North Berkeley Blvd. in Goldsboro, as part of an investigation involving the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force and the Carteret County Narcotics Unit

When he was arrested, Vega was in possession of 12 ounces of cocaine, according to investigators.

Vega was charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession (level 2, 200-400 grams), and Trafficking Cocaine by Transportation (level 2, 200-400 grams).

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

WCSO officials said this drug investigation continues, and additional suspects are expected to face charges in this case.