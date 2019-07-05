Washington celebrates the 4th of July

4th of July activities have been happening all over the east and 9 on your side dropped by Beaufort County to check out their annual event.

People from all over Beaufort County made their way to the Washington water Fronts Docks for an exciting Independence Day event.

There was lots of food, live music and fireworks all while enjoying the beauty of the water.

This event is put on by the Washington Harbor district alliance and the City of Washington.

9 on your side spoke to one person who says this is a fun time to meet new friends!

“I think with the fireworks. Who doesn’t love fireworks? That’s exciting for everybody and um just seeing a lot meeting a lot of new people and seeing new faces,” said Wendy Temple.

Event organizers say this free fun event was made for the whole entire family rain or shine. There was even a fireworks show.