Washington City Council agrees with efforts to improve vacant buildings in historic district

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington leaders are getting behind a local realtor’s effort to preserve and improve neglected buildings in the city’s historic district.

It’s an update to a story 9 On Your Side brought you last month.

The city council approved a plan this week, put forward by realtor Scott Campbell to point outbuildings that can be spared from demolition.

Washington’s City Manager will meet with the planning department to identify buildings and reach out to owners to get them involved in improvements.

Campbell says this step could lead to more improvements in the historic district.

“It can open up to other avenues, educating newcomers into the district a little bit more about what their responsibilities are, just sort of more of a dialogue between everybody about the importance and the necessity of keeping up the district,” he says.

Campbell is encouraging others who live, work and love the city to get involved in the preservation process.