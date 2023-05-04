PLYMOUTH, NC (WNCT) — On Wednesday, several 4-H members gathered at the Plymouth Livestock Barn to Show and Sell livestock that they raised themselves.

This was the 65th year of the event. Pigs, goats, sheep and cows were all part of the lineup.

Those who participated were judged based on the quality of their animal, how it was presented and how it conducted themselves during the show. There were 24 4-H members participating in the event, including 8 “Cloverbud” exhibitors. Cloverbud exhibitors are non-competitive.

“I am so proud of all the champions that were here today whether this was their first year in the ring or if they’ve been here for 12 years,” said Rebecca Liverman, Washington County 4-H Cooperative extension director.

Liverman also said the show and sale was made possible by the community.

“4-H livestock shows are successful because of the volunteers and the community support. We are so excited to celebrate 65 years in Washington County this year,” said Liverman.

