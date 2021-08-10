Washington County house fire destroys home, dogs die

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – State Bureau of Investigation will be on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a fire destroyed a house in Wahington County.

The first call for the incident came in on Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. The home is located on Highway 32. Sheriff Johnny Barnes says the home was a total loss.

He also says the fire does not seem suspicious. Kader Bass, a commercial fisherman, was out on the sound when the fire started. Two dogs were injured and taken to the vet, while two other dogs that were outside were killed in the fire.

Several firefighters from five departments battled the blaze for approximately two hours. Officials were called back to the scene Monday night for hot spots.