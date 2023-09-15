RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Friday that Jasper Willie Swain, 22, of 147 Wilkins Farm Road in Plymouth, was charged with felony insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division received a referral from an insurance company regarding a claim. The investigation revealed that Swain had made a material misrepresentation to the insurance company during the claims process to receive payment. The offenses occurred on Jan. 2.

Swain was taken into custody by deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28 and was given a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is set to appear on Oct. 12 in Washington County District Court.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll-free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.