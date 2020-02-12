Washington County Schools Superintendent resigns

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) The Superintendent of Washington County Schools Yanisha Mann has resigned from her position.

During the Wednesday night Board of Education meeting, Mann shared how proud she was of the community for the many things accomplished during the three years that she has been the leader of the district.

Those accomplishments include:

Created a “Drop-In” program for high school dropouts

● Ensured job and evaluation alignment for all employees

● Consolidated high schools

● Rebranded Schools to reflect new mascots

● Increased student achievement such that no school in the district has a grade of “F” on

the NC school report card

● Created transportation for Early College students to go on the campus of BCCC

● Achieved a “B” rating on the NC School report card for the Early College. Our first

school with a rating so high.

● Established a Dual Language program for elementary students

● Acquired over $1,000,000.00 in grant funding

● Created a supplement for Teacher Assistants

Mann stated, “It is with a heavy heart that I share my decision to resign as superintendent of

WCS. After a number of discussions with the board, it has become apparent to me that the

the board needs a change in leadership. For that reason, I have decided to enter my resignation as of June 30, 2020. This allows me time to explore other options and for our board to seek a

viable candidate. I wish our community much success and hope the Board is able to find

someone to meet their expectations.”