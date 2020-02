PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) The Washington County Sheriffs Office welcomes K9 Wita.

K9 Wita and Sgt. Standle have been on the road for a few weeks.

K9 Wita is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois that was born in Prague in the Czech Republic.

K9 Wita specializes in narcotics detection and tracking.