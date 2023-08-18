ROCKY MOUNT, NC – The Washington License Plate Agency (LPA) at 155 N. Market St., Suite 103, permanently closed on Aug. 17 and is moving to a new location. The agency will reopen on Aug. 21 at 251-A Bridge St. in the Washington Police Department headquarters building.

During the closure, Beaufort County customers can visit these nearby offices Friday for their vehicle registration and titling needs:

Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-756-5099

, 4651 N. Creek Dr., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-756-5099 Greenville , 2462 Stantonsburg Rd., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-756-5099

, 2462 Stantonsburg Rd., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-756-5099 Williamston, 305 E. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-789-4561

Office hours in Washington will remain 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The agency is operated by the City of Washington. Customers may call the office at 252-940-6919 for inquiries and to confirm operating hours.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, disability placards and duplicate registrations. There are currently 128 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.