Washington man charged with armed robbery, assault with deadly weapon

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Washington man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted armed robbery.

On Monday, July 6 at approximately 5:55 a.m., officers with the Washington Police Department responded to the 900 block of N. Respess Street for a report of an individual who had been shot.

Upon arrival officers determined at least one victim had been shot and another subject suffered injuries.

Investigators with the Washington Police Department responded to the scene and as a result of the investigation, warrants were secured for 28-year-old Christopher Clevon Freeman of Washington.

On Monday, July 14, investigators determined Freeman was at a residence on W. 9th Street and responded to that location.

Freeman was subsequently taken into custody and is being held on a $260,000 bond.

He was charged with: