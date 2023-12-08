WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Triumph Community Outreach Foundation received a $5,000 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The Feeding the Hungry grant supports Triumph Community Outreach Foundation’s efforts to purchase meats, perishable items and other nutrition items needed to support as many families as possible. In addition, the grant supports community feeding partners by helping neighbors increase their access to nutritious food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

The foundation will use this gift to purchase protein and perishable items that are not available at the food bank. The nonprofit’s mission is to feed, advocate, educate and develop partnerships to meet the nutritional needs of the community by way of solicitation and distribution of healthy foods.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants.