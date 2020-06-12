Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Washington PD trying to locate 11-year-old last seen Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate an 11-year-old boy last seen on Monday in Washington.

The Washington Police Department said that on Thursday Maurice Alan Tele Jr. was reported missing. 

Maurice was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m.

He is described as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 4’7 and 90lbs.

Maurice was last seen wearing khaki long pants, a red and white Adidas shirt, and black Nike Force Shoes. 

He has a burn scar on the left side of his head and a burn scar on his upper left arm.

Maurice has been known to frequent the West 9th Street area of Washington. 

If you have any information contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV