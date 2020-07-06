Washington police investigate attempted robbery, 2 injured

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Washington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that left two people injured.

On Monday, July 6 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Washington Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 900 block of North Respess Street.

Upon arrival officers encountered two victims with gunshot wounds.

Haywood Lee Reddick Jr of Washington was shot in the torso area.

Antonio Reddick of Washington was struck by a weapon in the head and grazed by a bullet in the elbow.

Officials said, the initial investigation determined that it was an attempted robbery by three suspects.

One suspect has been identified as Christopher Clevon Freeman of Washington.

Felony arrest warrants have been obtained for:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

The attempted robbery-dangerous weapon, and

Discharging weapon in an occupied dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.