Washington police investigating after 69-year-old man shot

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating a shooting that sent a 69-year-old man to the hospital on Friday.

Police responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Bridge Street in reference to a report of someone shot. When police and Washington Fire & Rescue arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was sent to Vidant Beaufort Hospital with what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers are looking for a black mid-size four-door car, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.