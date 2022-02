WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police say Nyasia O’Neal, 14, is missing.

She was last seen boarding her bus on Monday and did not return home that afternoon. Police believe she’s still in the Washington area. She is 14, 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with black braids extending to her mid-back. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, white sneakers and carrying a white and peach-striped backpack.

Call Washington Police at (252) 946-1444 if you have seen her or can provide information.