Washington police trying to locate runaway juvenile

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Washington Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

Police said that 14-year-old Hannah Renee Black was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Charlotte Street in Washington on Thursday around 11:15 p.m.

Black was observed getting into a Sedan at this location and leaving the area.

The vehicle and driver descriptions are unknown.

She was last seen getting into the vehicle on her own free will and likely knows the driver or occupants of the vehicle.

Black is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes and approximately 145lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and a white Washington High School hoodie with a “W” on the chest.

Hanna has been known to frequent the areas of Belhaven and Pantego.

If you have any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.