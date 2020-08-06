Washington receives $3,000,000 in grant funding for stormwater improvement

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Golden LEAF Board of Directors announced more than $11 million in funding for 19 projects across three program areas.

Awards include a healthcare project that will create jobs in a rural county, an agriculture research project, a program to provide leadership development and internship opportunities for more than 300 Golden LEAF scholarship recipients, support for three workforce development programs, and 13 disaster recovery and resiliency projects.

The Board also heard an economic update from Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Through Golden LEAF’s Open Grants Program, the Board of Directors awarded five projects totaling $531,220.80:

$100,000.00 awarded to the Mount Olive Family Medicine Center, Inc. to support expansion of the family medical center and walk-in clinic. This project will create at least three full-time jobs and two part-time positions in Wayne

$76,500 awarded to North Carolina State University to establish a site to support continued research of effective measures to control the guava root-knot nematode which threatens N.C.’s sweet potato industry and farming communities.

$354,720.80 awarded to support three workforce training projects benefiting Brunswick, Jackson, Macon, Martin, and Swain counties.

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1.8 million to the Center for Creative Leadership for its eleventh year of the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program.

The program provides more than 300 Golden LEAF scholarship recipients two leadership development conferences, coaching, and a paid summer work experience in a rural county.

The Board also approved 13 projects totaling nearly $9 million to support recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

These projects support repair or replacement of infrastructure or equipment or construction of new infrastructure for hazard mitigation in Beaufort, Craven, Harnett, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, and Wayne counties.