Washington Regional Medical Center announces increased visitation

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Washington Regional Medical Center, formally Washington County Hospital, has announced it is expanding visitation to its campus as of today, June 4.

Visitors must wear an ear loop mask while on campus, immediate family only, over the age of 18 years old, and have no symptoms of illness.

Temperature checks will be performed in the front lobby during inpatient visitor hours daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and at the Emergency Department when seeking care.

To help protect patients, family members, and health care workers from the spread of COVID-19, no visitors had been allowed in the building since March 24.

Public COVID-19 testing events are being coordinated in partnership with Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department in upcoming weeks.

To learn more about the ways Washington Regional Medical Center is prepared for COVID-19 and the steps you can take to help keep yourself safe, visit the hospital’s Facebook page for regular updates: @washingtonregionalmedicalcenter.