Washington Regional Medical Center announces mass public COVID testing dates

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Washington Regional Medical Center, formally Washington County Hospital, has announced public drive through COVID-19 testing Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18 from 1 .p.m until 5 p.m., hosted on the hospital’s campus.

Call WRMC directly at 252-793-4135 to schedule an appointment; “Drive-ups” without appointments will be accepted as well.

More events will be scheduled in partnership with Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department in upcoming weeks.

To learn more about the ways Washington Regional Medical Center is prepared for COVID-19 and the steps you can take to help keep yourself safe, visit the hospital’s Facebook page for regular updates: @washingtonregionalmedicalcenter.