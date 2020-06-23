Washington Regional Medical Center hosting COVID testing this week

Breaking News
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Washington Regional Medical Center is offering additional dates for a public drive through COVID-19 testing; starting Wednesday, June 24, Thursday, June 25, Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, July 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted on the hospital’s campus.

Call WRMC directly at 252-793-4135 to schedule an appointment; as a priority car lineup will be given for people with appointments. 

“Drive-ups” or walk-ups without appointments will be accepted as well. 

The joint initiative with the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health department staff will continue throughout the month of July each Tuesday and Wednesday also 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the hospital’s campus. 

WRMC announced the additional public drive through COVID-19 testing dates after the large success of community outreach from last week’s 2-day patient screening was able to screen almost 250 people and identified a high percentage of asymptomatic potential carriers. 

The hospital will continue to offer a safe, quicker way to screen the public for COVID-19 infection or past exposure/recovery through a rapid antigen test. 

This allows the patient to submit a small capillary blood sample from a finger stick, like home blood glucose (sugar) testing. 

The patient receives test results and CDC / NC DHHS patient COVID education material prior to leaving. 

The MTWDH staff will follow up with patients on send out screening results in 48-72 hours once testing returns from state labs. 

“The importance of these testing events will be to test, identify, isolate, and educate the general public population on their COVID-19 status,” states Dr. Lee Anne Sorto, DNP, FNP-C, WRMC’s Clinical Operations Administrator.  Wes Gray, Health Department Director of the MTWDH health departments, states “we need to continue to wear a cloth face-covering in public, continue social distancing measures, and wash or sanitize hands frequently to continue to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.” 

