19-year-old Beaufort County woman facing felony forgery charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators have issued nine felony charges against a 19-year-old related to payroll checks.

Tahjena Nasia-Elise Assing has been charged with nine combined felony counts of Forgery of an Instrument, Uttering a Forged Instrument, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. The investigation began November 22 when a local store reported receiving three fraudulent payroll checks from Assing within a five-day period.

Assing was arrested on November 30 when she returned to the same store and attempted to cash another fraudulent payroll check from a different company. During a search of her car, investigators located multiple ID cards and 35 fraudulent payroll checks from five different companies.

Investigators believe Assing has been passing these checks in other jurisdictions throughout Eastern North Carolina. The investigation is ongoing and Assing is facing multiple additional felony charges in Beaufort County. She was originally held on a $50,000 secured bond

Anyone with information about this case or any business that may have received one of these checks is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 252-946-7111.