WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington is the home of a brand new museum dedicated to the history of African American education.

The P.S. Jones Museum of African-American Education will officially open this Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The P.S. Jones Alumni Association is hosting the event at noon.

The goal of the museum is to highlight the determination of those that paved the way to equal access to education for all. It includes research that “encompasses the broader American education narrative,” from public education in America, North Carolina and Beaufort County.

Visitors are encouraged to go to the museum to gain knowledge of the history of the education system. Children’s educational and cultural services will be available as well.

The museum will be located at 847 N. Pierce Street in Washington.