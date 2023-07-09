WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington is the home of a brand-new museum dedicated to the history of African American education.

The P.S. Jones Museum of African-American Education opened on Saturday. The museum is dedicated to the legacy of P.S. Jones High School, a predominantly Black high school. The state-of-the-art museum will teach visitors about the life of students at the school before integration and how the campus was successfully built after a fire burned down part of it.

“This museum will exemplify the journey we traveled, the things that we did, what we were exposed to, as a black school, the things that were taught to us as black teachers,” said Anthony Northern, president of the P.S. Jones alumni club.

The community, City of Washington and Nutrient each contributed donations to make the museum possible. Overall, the alumni association raised $92,000 to build the museum.

It’s open to the public each Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.