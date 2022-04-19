WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Agape Health Services and the Beaufort County Health Department are teaming up to help local citizens get free medical attention and testing.

They will be providing free TIP testing, which is a program that provides free testing to anyone in Beaufort, Martin and Washington counties. The testing would include HIV, Hepatitis C and Syphilis.

Testing will occur at Agape Health Services at 120 W Martin Luther King Drive in Washington. The dates will be May 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and May 24 from 2-4:45 p.m.

