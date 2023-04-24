WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Want to drive your own boat?

America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico is holding a cruising and cruise planning course. The course includes preparation, navigation, safety and other important knowledge for cruising.

The course is on Tuesdays, running from May 16 to July 18. The meetings are 6-8 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington. The cost is $95 for non-members, $115 for non-members who are sharing materials with someone, $70 for members, and $80 for members who are sharing.

For more information, visit their website.