Annual Christmas food giveaway in Washington gives meals to those in need during holiday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas is the perfect time for giving and that’s what one family did on Saturday. They cooked and handed out meals for everyone who stopped by during their fourth annual Christmas food giveaway.

Kenneth Harvey owns Harvey’s Trucking. He and his mom provide for the community at different times throughout the year.

“It’s really special because there’s a lot of people in need right now. And you know everybody’s not going to tell you but there are a lot of people that are in need,” said Harvey.

Harvey and his mom pay for everything out of their own pockets and cook everything themselves to make sure those who are hungry get fed on Christmas. They prepared the food and handed it out until all the packed meals were picked up.

“This is something I wanted to do today. God just blesses everything that we have and it’s a pleasure to work with him because he’s got such a big heart,” said volunteer Judy Roundtree.

Families and individuals came out to West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a hot plate. For one attendee, the food drive meant more to him than just showing up for a meal.

“It just brings back memories, and it’s helping me and telling me right now that it’s time for a change, so I’m going to change,” said Antonia Harvey.

The volunteers said this is the least they can do for the community and for people who need it during this holiday season.